Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

NMR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

NYSE NMR traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.79. 671,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nomura by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nomura by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,739,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 157,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit