Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

NMR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Nomura alerts:

NYSE NMR traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.79. 671,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nomura by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nomura by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,739,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 157,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.