Northland Securities Lowers Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) to Hold

Northland Securities cut shares of Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TH. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.21.

Shares of TH traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,266. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.39 million.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 45,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,058.3% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 974,528 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 521,033 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Target Hospitality by 2,165.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Target Hospitality by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 197,097 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $647,000.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

