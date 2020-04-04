Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) to post sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $6.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Argus cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,264,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $8.46. 24,033,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,100,224. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

