Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $247,331.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 564,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,176,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,207 shares of company stock valued at $809,457 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

