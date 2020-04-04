Opal Tops One Day Volume of $1.00 (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Opal has a market capitalization of $48,833.24 and $1.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Opal has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004046 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000524 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00001024 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047045 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Opal

Opal (CRYPTO:OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com . Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam

Opal Coin Trading

Opal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

