Oppenheimer Lowers Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Underperform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research raised Shockwave Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Shockwave Medical from a market perform rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Shockwave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of SWAV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.49. 243,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,019. The company has a market cap of $922.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92. Shockwave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 119.06%. Analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $2,537,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $1,296,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,973,256 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,666,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,950,000 after acquiring an additional 462,475 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 15.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,190,000 after acquiring an additional 229,515 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,836,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after acquiring an additional 276,907 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

