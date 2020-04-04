Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of NYSE PE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 13,849,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,747,517. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Parsley Energy by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

