PLNcoin (PLNC) Achieves Market Cap of $1,171.53

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded down 45.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One PLNcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PLNcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,171.53 and approximately $2.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded down 45.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PLNcoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14,457.47 or 2.10829324 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000427 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00023891 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About PLNcoin

PLNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. PLNcoin’s official message board is forum.plncoin.org . The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org . PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PLNcoin

PLNcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLNcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLNcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLNcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLNcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.