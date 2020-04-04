Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STNG. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.86. 2,824,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,248. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $920.98 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

