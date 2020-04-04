Sensata Technologies’ (ST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.20.

ST stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,019. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.68.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $129,857,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $87,640,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 754.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 422,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 372,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 156,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after buying an additional 149,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

