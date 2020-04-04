Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Oppenheimer

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 243,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $2,511,818.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,973,256.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.