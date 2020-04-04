SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.80.

SINA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SINA from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. BOCOM International cut shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SINA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in SINA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SINA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in SINA by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SINA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SINA by 499.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SINA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,171. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. SINA has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.20.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.43. SINA had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SINA will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

SINA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

