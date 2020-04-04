Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $21.10. 888,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,895. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,274,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,707,000 after buying an additional 119,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 884.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 86,970 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.