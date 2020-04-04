Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SQM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 888,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,895. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.85 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 310,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

