Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Lowered to $25.00

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,895. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 310,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

