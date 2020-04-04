SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE:SPXC traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 325,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,842. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SPX has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. SPX had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.75 million. Equities analysts predict that SPX will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 561.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 455,355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX by 4,774.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 449,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $22,550,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 536,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 322,066 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 665,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,881,000 after buying an additional 216,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

