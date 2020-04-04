Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Cut to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Stellus Capital Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

NYSE:SCM traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,839. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.04.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 44.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.40%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.57%.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $31,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Tim Arnoult acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,813.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 121,079 shares of company stock worth $912,362 in the last three months. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.