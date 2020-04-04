Stephens Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $286.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target raised by Stephens from $264.00 to $286.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Mastercard from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.52.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,138,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,785,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,282,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,293 shares of company stock worth $127,328,828. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.