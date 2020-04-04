Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,773. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 209,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

