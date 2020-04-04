Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

STL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

NYSE:STL traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. 2,670,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,773. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

