Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYF. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.
Synchrony Financial stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.25. 11,998,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,221,672. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18.
In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.