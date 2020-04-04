Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYF. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.25. 11,998,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,221,672. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

