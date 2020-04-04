Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 195.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TECK. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,862,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $4,819,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $105,890,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $13,603,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 999,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 55,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit