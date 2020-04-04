Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 195.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TECK. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,862,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $4,819,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $105,890,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $13,603,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 999,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 55,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

