TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Barrington Research

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 3,279,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,653,029. TEGNA has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.