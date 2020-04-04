Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Lifted to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEF. BNP Paribas cut Telefonica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of Telefonica stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. 1,065,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Telefonica has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,142,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

