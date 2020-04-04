Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Lifted to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEF. BNP Paribas cut Telefonica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.
Shares of Telefonica stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. 1,065,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Telefonica has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.92.
About Telefonica
Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
