Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:TEF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. 1,065,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. Telefonica has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Telefonica by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 35.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,199 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 8.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonica by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

