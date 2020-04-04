Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Get Teradata alerts:

NYSE TDC traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $20.62. 1,356,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 467.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,325,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of Teradata by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,081,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 775,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.