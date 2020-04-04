The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 550

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 725 ($9.54) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 685.91 ($9.02).

Shares of SGE stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 558.20 ($7.34). 3,120,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 662.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 709.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 826 ($10.87).

In other news, insider Steve Hare bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

