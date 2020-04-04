The Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Lowered to $18.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WU. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.
The Western Union stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,571,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596,814. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03.
In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $675,814,000 after buying an additional 3,267,484 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,238,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,175,000 after purchasing an additional 678,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,680,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,538,000 after acquiring an additional 398,294 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,748,000.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
Read More: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.