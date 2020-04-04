Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.13.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $4.65 on Wednesday, hitting $79.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average is $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,249,000 after purchasing an additional 186,767 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after buying an additional 622,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,283,000 after buying an additional 29,489 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,108,000 after buying an additional 330,460 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after buying an additional 302,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

