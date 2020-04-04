Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.50. 1,470,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.29.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,249,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,706,000 after purchasing an additional 897,901 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,945,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,108,000 after acquiring an additional 330,460 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

