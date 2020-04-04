Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.50. 1,470,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.29.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,249,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,706,000 after purchasing an additional 897,901 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,945,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,108,000 after acquiring an additional 330,460 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Analyst Recommendations for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit