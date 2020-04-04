Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.57% from the stock’s current price.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura raised their price target on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.13.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ TTD traded down $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.08 and a 200 day moving average of $239.15. Trade Desk has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $323.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $21,319,554.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,199 shares of company stock valued at $35,514,934. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 391.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,358,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.