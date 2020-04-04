Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $280.00 at Citigroup

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $330.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Trade Desk from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.13.

TTD traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,070. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $323.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.08 and its 200-day moving average is $239.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $8,077,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $21,319,554.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,199 shares of company stock valued at $35,514,934 over the last 90 days. 17.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,039,000 after buying an additional 53,738 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,046,000 after purchasing an additional 67,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,750,000 after purchasing an additional 244,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

