ValuEngine Downgrades Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to Hold

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.91. 313,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $34.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 98.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1,019.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 104,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 95,556 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

