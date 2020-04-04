ValuEngine Downgrades Terex (NYSE:TEX) to Sell

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

NYSE:TEX traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.80. Terex has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.66 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty acquired 3,612 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,712.48. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $95,460.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 53,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,318 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Terex by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

