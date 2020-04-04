ValuEngine Downgrades Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) to Strong Sell

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGI. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Triumph Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.69. 870,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.08. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 380.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

