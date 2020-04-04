ValuEngine Downgrades WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Sell

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WSFS traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.23. 295,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.