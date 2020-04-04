Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRCA shares. BidaskClub lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRCA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 28,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,700. The firm has a market cap of $249.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit