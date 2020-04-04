Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRCA shares. BidaskClub lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRCA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 28,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,700. The firm has a market cap of $249.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

