Waves Community Token (WCT) Trading 42.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $679,350.98 and $78.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000991 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.02608106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

