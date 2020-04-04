Wedbush Cuts AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $12.80

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $20.25 to $12.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGNC. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura raised AGNC Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.91.

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. 18,754,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,727,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

