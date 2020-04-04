Wells Fargo & Co Lowers GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target to $75.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE GATX traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.48. 381,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,931. GATX has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GATX will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

In other GATX news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $390,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in GATX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in GATX by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

