Wells Fargo & Co Trims Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Target Price to $32.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.55.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,210,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,610,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 173,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 95,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 75,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.