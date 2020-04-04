Wells Fargo & Co Trims Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Target Price to $29.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brighthouse Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,646. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,231,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after buying an additional 467,075 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,034.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after buying an additional 456,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after buying an additional 428,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,707,000 after purchasing an additional 365,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

