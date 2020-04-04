Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of WINA traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.03. 34,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.32 and a 200-day moving average of $182.86. Winmark has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The stock has a market cap of $456.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 494.54%. The business had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $432,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,249,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total transaction of $991,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,254. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter worth about $4,905,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Winmark by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 175,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Winmark by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its position in Winmark by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 45,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter worth about $1,058,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

