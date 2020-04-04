YY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

YY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.82.

Shares of YY stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.76. 1,922,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.21. YY has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. YY had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that YY will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of YY during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of YY by 3,983.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YY during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in YY by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in YY by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

