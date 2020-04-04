Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 262,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,839. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.40%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.57%.

In related news, Director J Tim Arnoult purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Bilger purchased 9,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,435.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 121,079 shares of company stock worth $912,362. 5.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

