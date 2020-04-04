Zacks: Analysts Expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce $10.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $12.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $45.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $48.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $82.88 million, with estimates ranging from $80.30 million to $85.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on AQST. ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aquestive Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 326,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,881. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.46. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 56,226 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $13,095,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

