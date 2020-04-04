Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.07.

STL traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. 2,670,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at $523,148.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

