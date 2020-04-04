Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) to Hold

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TH. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Shares of TH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. 97,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,266. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.39 million.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 45,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $74,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Target Hospitality by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Target Hospitality by 52.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 197,097 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 521,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $70,000.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

