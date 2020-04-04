Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.50% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZM. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.07.

ZM traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,110,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,664,925. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,524.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.01. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $164.94.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $30,180,305.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 191,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,290,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,011,228 shares of company stock valued at $111,224,035.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,647,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $3,620,000. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

