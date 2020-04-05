$0.10 EPS Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. The company had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. National Securities started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 964,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $438.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 25,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $100,763.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,305 shares in the company, valued at $377,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,507. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 46,205 shares of company stock worth $197,539 and have sold 163,533 shares worth $894,799. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,999,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 703,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,061 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 844,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 45,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 87,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

